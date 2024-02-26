Bueman SHS wins International ‘Mother Language’ Day debate 

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Kedjebi (O/R), Feb. 26, GNA – The Bueman Senior High School (SHS) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region has emerged winners of the International ‘Mother Language’ Day inter-schools competition.

The debate was organised by the World Vision Ghana among four SHSs to commemorate the 2024 edition, which was on the theme: “To set goals for preserving endangered languages, promoting multi-lingualism, and sustaining linguistic heritage.”

The participating SHS were Kadjebi Asato, Bueman, Dodi Papase Senior High Technical School and Ahamasu Islamic SHS.

The debate was held on the motion: “Implementing multi-lingual education policies and practices is a must pillar to the achievement of sustainable development Goal 4.”

The debaters exhibited a high level of knowledge for or against the motion, but the representative from the Buem SHS exhibited an exceptional performance, making the school the winner.

The Kadjebi Asato SHS took the second position, followed by Dodi Papase, and Ahamasu Islamic SHS taking the fourth place.

The participating students and schools received teaching and learning materials from the World Vision Ghana to encourage them to learn more.

Mr Kennedy Amponsah-Cheremeh, the Project Officer in charge of the Reading Improvement and Skills Enhancement, Kadjebi Area Programme, World Vision Ghana, urged parents to teach their children their ‘mother language’.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Education Director, thanked World Vision Ghana and their partners for bringing such an educative programme to the district.

He said the programme gave the students the plaform to exhibit their talent, which would go a long way to enhance their careers as they advanced in life.

Mr Deh called on the government to focus on the ‘Mother language’ course in the various tertiary institutions by making it attractive for students to pursue, so upon graduation, they would use it to help society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

