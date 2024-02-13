Children Believe provides food relief to women at the Talkom Refugee Camp

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Feb. 13, GNA – Children Believe (CB) a child centered, Non- Government Organization (NGO) has presented food items to the Tarikom Refugee Camp in Bawku West District as part of efforts to contribute to a dignified lives by the Asylum Seekers.

The food aid, which included 65 mini bags of dry rice, 20 bags of maxi bags of dry beans, 10 bags of sugar 120 gallons of cooking oil, meant for the upkeep of children under five years, young children in school, pregnant women, and lactating mothers living at the Tarikom Refugee Camp.

The presentation of the food aid is part of a three-month project rolled out by Children Believe to support the Refugees and Asylum Seekers to settle in their new environment and live dignified lives.

“The food aid targets pregnant women, lactating mothers and children in school with the objective being that the target beneficiaries are a vulnerable group, which food play important role, critical for their survival not just the mothers but the mothers who are still carrying their unborn children,” she said.

Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza, Country Director of Children Believe, in an interview with Ghana News Agency after the presentation of the food items said in times of Conflict and displacement, resources are never enough to help and therefore important for stakeholders to pull resources together to enhance the live of the affected people.

She said Children Believe was working closely with the Ghana Refugee Board, UNHCR and other agencies on the ground, to ensure that activities were well coordinated and added that Children Believe was providing food aid, some school supplies and playground for children to continue to enjoy their basic right to education and learn through play.

“Aside these, Children Believe will provide livelihood support to some selected women, trainings and sensitizations in WASH and other activities to promote social cohesion between the asylum seekers and the host community,” she added

According to the Country Director, the three months project which started in January 2024, was part of the Children Believe’ s pathways for development and priorities in terms of focusing on early childhood care and development. Hence prioritizing lactating mothers, pregnant women and children is to ensure they are provided the best of care, in addition to what other partners are supporting them with.

Speaking on the conflicts that had led to the status of the refugees, the Country Director said, “the conflict situation in our nearby countries is worrying and Children Believe as a development organization is concerned about the impact of it on women and children.”

Mrs De Souza indicated that as these conflicts kept rising, the burden on the government could not be overemphasized and urged all to support the government and those working in Humanitarian situation to make life meaningful to the Refugees at the camp to ensure safety and care.

She was accompanied in a team by Mr Samuel Oppong Kwabiah , Country Programme Manager Children Believe and Ms. Yvonne Wonchua, Gender Officer at the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

Mr Sika Agbesi, Ghana Refugee Board and team who took the Children Believe team round the camp after the presentation indicated there were 1,051 registered refugees who have been taken through needed screening, and about 400 shelters at the camp.

He said collaboration with stakeholders has inured other livelihood initiatives such as livestock rearing, skill training and farming.

Mr Agbesi who enumerated challenges on the onset of settlement of the refugees, was pleased with the quick integration of the inmates and host community as well as support of the security services.

