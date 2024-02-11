Beekeepers Get Awards at Exhibition in Pleven

PLEVEN, NORTHERN BULGARIA, Feb. 11, (BTA/GNA) – Awards in several categories were given to participants in the 21st International Beekeeping Exhibition in Pleven on Sunday. The grand prix, Wing of Success, went to Medex Nutrition from the village of Popina near Silistra (Northeastern Bulgaria). The company exhibited an innovative machine for the primary processing of honey.

Dimitar Bundalov from the southern town of Rakovski was named Bulgaria’s Most Successful Young Beekeeper for 2023. The award was given jointly with the Evrika Foundation.

Bundalov, 30, has 200 bee colonies in two apiaries. He took up beekeeping out of curiosity: “I decided to start with two beehives so that I would have something to talk about with my colleagues. Then the beehives became ten, and now they are 200.”

He makes four types of honey as well as creamed honey flavoured with dried fruits, which is much in demand. He also offers bee pollen and propolis-based products. “I try to attract customers with a variety of products. For me, this is the way to cope with the low purchase prices of honey,” said Bundalov.

He is adamant that customers can be sure they are getting real honey when they buy it from a producer.

BTA/GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

