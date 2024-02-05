Bank of Ghana launches Beta Version of macroeconomic database portal

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA – The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has launched the Beta Version of the Bank of Ghana Database Portal aimed at providing a single environment for extracting and visualizing macroeconomic data.

The provision of the portal is in line with international best practices and the Bank’s commitment to greater transparency associated with its inflation-targeting framework of monetary policy.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said the portal would also help meet data request demands from the public and support research work.

It said the data contained in the portal was organised along five main Economic Sectors.

They are the external, financial, fiscal, monetary, real Sectors and Survey Based Indicators.

The statement said macroeconomic data was made up of 255 monthly and 86 quarterly time series data sourced from the BoG and other key stakeholder institutions.

It said Data updates and revisions will be done according to the Data Release Calendar as published on the portal.

The public can access data on the Portal at https://app.datawarehousepro.com/go/bog/

GNA

