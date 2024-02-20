Ballot recount confirms landslide win for El Salvador’s Bukele

Mexico City, Feb 20, (dpa/GNA) – A recount of ballots has confirmed El Salvador President, Nayib Bukele’s ruling party Nuevas Ideas (New Ideas), won a whopping 54 of 60 seats in parliamentary elections earlier this month, the electoral authority said on Monday.

Nearly 30% of the ballot boxes used for the presidential election and all ballot boxes used for the parliamentary election, both held on February 4, had to be re-checked.

Bukele won the presidential poll with some 82% of the vote, according to figures from the TSE electoral authority.

Local media reported ballot problems, such as a duplication of votes when uploading the data to the electronic system.

The right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and National Concertion parties will hold two seats each in the parliament, while the Christian Democratic and VAMOS parties will hold one seat each.

Bukele is known for his crackdown on crime and authoritarian approach. El Salvador’s constitution prohibits the direct re-election of the president. However, constitutional judges loyal to the government allowed Bukule to run again.

To circumvent the ban, the head of state has to take a leave of absence for six months, until the day of the planned inauguration on June 1.

GNA

