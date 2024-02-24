Ayorkor Botchwey calls for hard work to retain NPP in power 

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the December general election.

She said Vice President Bawumia represented the future of the youth in the country.

The December 7 general election was between a choice for the future and the past, she said, expressing the belief that a vote for Dr Bawumia would signal a future of innovation and progress for the youth.

Mrs Botchwey made the call at a Thanksgiving Service for Elder Emmanuel Tobin, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom, in Accra.

She lauded the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led Government and the leadership of the party for the numerous economic and social interventions to improve livelihoods.

Mrs Botchwey, a former Member of Parliament for the constituency, explained that just as the party worked hard to win the 2016 and 2020 elections, it should be poised and robust to do same to win power to make history.

“The party had performed creditably in all the constituencies since 2017 but you should not be complacent to lose focus,” the Minister added.

Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, former Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, commended the leadership of the party in the constituency for the hard work, resulting in retaining the seat over the years.

He said no government in the history of the Fourth Republic had achieved progress, growth, development, and good governance compared to the NPP-led Administration.

Another NPP government would continue to perform creditably in 2025 and beyond to initiate policies, programmes, and social interventions, he said.

“This will ensure that those who had no hope and trust in the Government would no longer doubt the leadership of the party to deliver on its mandate.”

Mr Anthony Boadu, the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Chairman of the Party, called on the members, supporters, and party faithful to work harder to win power for the third term to make history.

He assured them that with hard work, resilience, unity and focus, the party could win a third term to steer the affairs of the state, which would give the citizenry hope, trust, and confidence.

Elder Tobin, on his part, assured them of his zeal to push for infrastructural development for the constituency forward.

Although some people and political analysts did not believe the NPP stood the chance to break the ‘8’, through hard work, the party would ensure that the agenda became a reality, he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

