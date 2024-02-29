Aspire to greater heights- Ms. Littlejohn to youth 

By Albert Ansah

Accra Feb. 29, GNA – Ms Jennifer R. Littlejohn, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, urged the youth, particularly females, not to be discouraged by difficulties and to strive for excellence.

She said the youth’s capacity to leverage their talents in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics would aid in the development of answers to difficult growing global concerns.

Speaking at a seminar organised at the University of Ghana, Legon, as part of her visit to Ghana, Ms Littlejohn said, “If we are to address the major problems of our time, we need the best and the brightest,”.

“You are going to be leaders, thinkers, innovators, and with a lot of hard work…, you may be able to change the world. You should think about what kind of changes you would like to make.

“It does not matter who you are or where you come from. No career path should be closed to you if you are smart and willing to work hard,” she said.

The Environmental Diplomat said the story of Sylvia Acevedo, an American tech executive who had made significant contributions globally despite her modest background and limited opportunities, should inspire the youth, especially females, to pursue careers in science.

She recounted how Sylvia grew up in a house on a dirt road in New Mexico, the United States, and did not fit the typical profile of a college student, to the point where her high school guidance counsellor told her she was unfit to attend college.

“Thankfully, she did not listen and went on to become a rocket scientist and later a senior executive at toptech company.”

She has made enormous contributions to her country and her communities.

Ms Littlejohn stated that the United States of America was adopting several measures, one of which was assisting in the development of connections through the Embassy Science Fellows program, which brings government scientists to serve at its overseas embassies.

She stated that during the last eight years, the State Department had reached agreements for 18 government scientists to work in West Africa, including two in Ghana.

“As one example of this program, the State Department brought a U.S. expert on biotechnology to Accra to connect with Ghanaian companies on mentorship for young women on research in agricultural sciences,” she noted.

Ms Littlejohn said the US would continue to partner with Ghana and other countries across Africa on environmental and scientific issues.

“And of course, as President Biden said at the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, the United States is all in on Africa and all in with Africa.”

GNA

