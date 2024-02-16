Asante Gold Corporation sensitises ‘okada’ riders on best road practices

By Alex Baah Boadi

Akoti (WN/R), Feb. 16, GNA – The Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, an Asante Gold Company in collaboration with Bibiani Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has organised a training workshop for more than 140 ‘okada’ riders on safe and best riding practices.

The workshop, held on the theme: “Safe Rider Saves Lives,” was attended by some ‘okada’ (motor) riders who plied the Akoti, Etwebo, Subri-Nkwanta and Paboase stretch, which are all within the company’s operational area.

Mr Oppong Kyekyeku, the Environmental and Community Relations Manager of the Corporation, told the Ghana News Agency that his Organisation, placed emphasis on safety of Okada riders in their catchment area, hence the need to sensitise them on best and safe riding practices to reduce crashes.

He said: “We are worried about the high number of motor crashes and statistics of persons in the area who lost their lives through motorcycle accidents, and we will continue to educate riders periodically to avert the trend.”

He expressed satisfaction with the training and called for more collaboration between stakeholders to stem the increasing cases of road crashes involving motorcycles.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Osei, Bibiani MTTD Divisional Commander, who took the participants through safe riding procedures, advised them not to carry more than one passenger, slow down when approaching curvy stretches and avoid overtaking vehicles.

He also cautioned them against the use of communication devices while riding.

The MTTD Commander revealed that 11 persons lost their lives through motorcycle accident in 2022 which increased to 20 in 2023 and said riders must be cautious on the roads to help reduce crashes.

ASP Osei noted that: “All the persons who lost their lives suffered head injuries so riders and their passengers must make ensure they wore helmets to avoid such serious head injuries cases of accident.

Mr Johnson Affum, the Assembly Member for Paboase Electoral Area and Chairman for the Okada Riders Association, commended the company for the education and said the training would help reduce road crashes involving motorcycles in the area and save lives.

He appealed to the Management of the Corporation to periodically organise such events to ensure safety on the roads.

Nana Oppong Kyekyeku II, the Chief of Akoti, lauded the organisers of the training programme, and encouraged the participants to ensure that they impart the knowledge they had acquired to other riders, to help achieve its intended purpose.

