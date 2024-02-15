Abide by rent laws for peaceful coexistence – Landlord, tenants urged

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Feb.15, GNA – Mr Ebenezer Ewusi-Wilson, the Bono Regional Director of the Rent Control Department, has advised landlords/ landladies and tenants to abide by the rent laws and tenancy agreements and report related issues to the appropriate authorities for redress.

He urged all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the current rent laws to avoid flouting them to ensure peaceful coexistence and social cohesion to promote growth.

Mr Ewusi-Wilson gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani over rent complaints and other related matters, citing some of those grievances settled by the office in 2023.

These include refund of rent advance, demand for utility bills, assessment of recoverable rent and recovering of possessions.

He said the Department existed purposely to ensure understanding and peace between tenants, landlords and landladies so they could live in a serene environment.

Mr Ewusi-Wilson noted that tenants reporting landlords and landladies had reduced due to awareness creation, saying both parties only need more education on the rent laws to ensure peace.

He said most landlords/ landladies were no more forcing two years rent advance payments on tenants but were accepting other favourable terms of payment.

He called for more logistical support to enable the Department to engage in public education programmes for people to become abreast of the rent act and regulations.

The Department had only two offices in Sunyani and Berekum but had advanced in its plans to open another one at Dormaa-Ahenkro to lessen the pressure on the two offices as well as reduce the traveling time of clients to access its services.

He reminded facility owners to always remember to give three months advance ejection notice to tenants in residential accommodation, but six months for commercial purposes as required by the law.

He announced that vacant rooms and buildings for rent could be registered at the Department to avoid engaging agents, who sometimes created problems between prospective tenants and house owners.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

