Alleged sex-for-grades scandal at STU, management sets up committee to investigate

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Feb.15, GNA – The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has set up a committee to investigate an alleged sex-for-grade scandal published in the media under the heading ‘Exposed sex hungry lecturers’.

A press release issued by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor, a copy of which was sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said the Management was treating the allegation with utmost seriousness.

“The attention of the Management of the University had been drawn to the series of media publications by Mr Owusu Agyekum, a former Student Representative Council President of the institution, alleging sex-for-grades scandal against some lecturers of the University,” it said.

Management had swiftly set up a committee to investigate the matter to come up with findings and recommendations for necessary action, it said.

The University had strict zero-tolerance policy on all forms of sexual harassment or misconduct and the management would not tolerate any violation of the existing policies on such practices.

It assured all stakeholders that any member of the University who would be found capable in those allegations would be sanctioned in line with the provisions of the sexual harassment policy and the disciplinary code of the school.

The release appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm as the committee was investigating the matter, assuring that the outcome would be made public, and recommendations thereof implemented as appropriate.

