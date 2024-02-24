24hr economy, a game changer – NDC Parliamentary Candidate  

Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 29, GNA – Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has urged the business community in Kasoa and the country in general to believe in the 24-hour economy proposed by the Flagbearer of the NDC because it was a game changer to their businesses and the economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of an eye- screening exercise she organised for her constituents, she said the initiative was very crucial at the moment when businesses were folding up and youth unemployment rate kept increasing.

According to her, the 24-hour economy would create a-three-shift working system and that would expand businesses and employ more people.

She said companies would benefit immensely because it would increase productivity and generate more revenue, adding that as part of the policy, companies signed onto it were to receive incentives on tariffs among others.

“The 24-hour economy by our father, Mr John Dramani Mahama will not sideline anybody, the companies that will join are going to benefit a lot from it, and I know the numerous companies and industries in Kasoa and its environs will sign onto it,” Mrs Okunor noted.

She urged Ghanaians to embrace it because it was a good vision, it was doable and Ghana would be better off with it.

She described the President’s State of the Nation (SONA) address as empty because it did not address the plight of Ghanaians.

“Some of us anticipated what he was going to say and as usual it was the same old story, just a recycle of what we already knew,” she added.

