 African Games 2023: Ghana Badminton ready to sweep medals  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – Mr. Evans Kojo Yeboah, President of the Badminton Association of Ghana, says they are ready to win Ghana’s first medals at the upcoming 13th African Games.

Ghana is set to host its first-ever African Games, with badminton set to kick off the game on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the state-of-the-art Borteyman Sports Complex.

A total of 26 countries would participate in the badminton event, which would be a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, with countries battling to increase their chances.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Yeboah said the team had prepared very well over the past months and was optimistic about winning more medals for the country at the games.

”The team is ready, we are well poised, and we have some Ghanaian international players in camp, beefing up our team for the African Games.

”So I am hopeful that we should have our first medals of the game by March 5, 2024. We expect a total of 12 players to compete in both singles and mixed events,” he said.

With the official opening ceremony slated for March 8, 2024, Ghana is expected to host 5,000 athletes and officials for the games, as well as about 300 volunteers and hundreds of media from around the world.

GNA

