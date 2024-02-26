Deputy Health Minister urges Residents to patronize health facilities  

By Kingsley Mamore

Krachi (O/R) Feb 26, GNA- Mr Mahama Asei Seini, the outgoing Deputy Minister of Health, has urged residents of Amewoyikpoe and its environs to prioritise personal preventive healthcare by ensuring regular medical check-ups to ensure longevity and good health.

Mr Seini, also the Member of Parliament (MP) of Daboya/Mankarigu constituency, made the appeal during the inauguration of Amewoyikpoe Community-Based Health Planning Systems (CHPS) constructed by Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFITH).

The former Deputy Minister advised the community members to adopt the habit of visiting the clinic for regular medical screening in order to detect underlying conditions before they got worse.

He said the facility was well equipped by KOFITH to ensure proper and timely healthcare delivery.

“The facilities have all the healthcare equipment you can think of as well as 24-hour nurses standby,” he stated.

Mr Seini expressed gratitude to KOFITH and appealed to them to continue the hard work, which he said had resulted in the low child and maternal mortality rate in the country.

He said ensuring health for all remained a persistent and entrenched global challenge and urged individuals to elevate the priority accorded to health and acknowledged the centrality of health to attaining the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

