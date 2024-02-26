Adaklu Assembly members urged to work conscientiously to improve revenue

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Mr Sylvanus Plaha, the Adaklu District Coordinating Director, has called on members of the Adaklu District Assembly to work conscientiously to improve upon revenue generation.

He said without adequate revenue the Assembly could not implement its developmental agenda.

Mr Plaha, in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Assembly members represented the interests of the electoral areas and the people, hence the importnace to educate them on its programmes and policies to derive the needed support.

He said there was the need for the people to religiously pay their fees and rates to enhance the revenue mobilisation drive of the Assembly as it could not depend solely on the District Assemblies Common Fund for development.

Without giving figures, he said the Assembly’s revenue generation fell below expectation in 2023, adding: “Let’s collaborate to bring improvement.”

With an improvement in revenue, all electoral areas of the district would have a fair share of development projects, he assured.

GNA

