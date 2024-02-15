Businesses record high patronage on ‘Chocolate Day’

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Feb. 15, GNA- Several businesses within the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have experienced an increase in patronage during this year’s Chocolate Day celebration.

Supermarkets and provision shops in the Municipality also experienced some forms of high sales to mark the day.

Madam Doris Agyekum, the Chief Executive of ‘Honesty Stores’ at Keta Central, a suburb of Keta, interacting with the Ghana News Agency, expressed satisfaction with the level at which residents prioritise their goods during the day.

She said most people between the ages of 20 to 50 years patronised various products such as chocolates, hampers, toffees, bags of rice, and red-colored clothing.

“Everybody was so anxious to be part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration and I am highly overwhelmed about the huge patronage of our goods,” she stated.

Madam Agyekum was optimistic that the booming business would last for a longer period for other lovers and well-wishers to buy some products.

Mr John Kofi, a buyer, who spoke to the GNA, expressed satisfaction with the prices of some products for the day and urged others to purchase, to show love and care for their loved ones.

“This is a celebration that brings many people together devoid of their religious and political alignments,” he said.

He further urged women to surprise their partners in the month of love with a gift.

The GNA also observed that youth at various bars, clubs, and beaches were clothed in red and pink colours to showcase the colours of the day.

