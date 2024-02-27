2024 SONA: Government must commit to growth of poultry production – Association

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Feb. 27, GNA – The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Poultry Farmers Association in the Western Region has urged the Government to show commitment to providing sound policies to spur the growth of poultry production in the country.

Ambassador Kofi Dossah, the Chairman of the Association, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), notd that the Association expected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA), to touch on incentive-based policies that the Government was formulating to motivate poultry farmers to produce more to help develop the agricultural sector.

“We want the President to talk about the interventions the Government has put in place to enhance poultry production, if we want to actually ban the importation of poultry products” he said.

The cost of poultry farming was high, he said, adding; “To get feed for our birds is not an easy thing because of high prices, while other production costs are also increasing by the day.”

Ambassador Dossah, therefore, said the Government must commit to instituting interventions to reduce the high cost of production and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of farmers.

President Akufo-Addo is currently presenting his address to Parliament, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker and the Judiciary to receive the SONA.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

