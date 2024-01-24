Your core mandate is at your polling station – NPP delegates reminded

By Yussif Ibrahim

GNA Jachie (Ash), Jan. 24, GNA – Mr. Adom Appiah, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has admonished delegates of the party not to focus their role in deciding who leads the party at the expense of their core mandate at the polling station.

“You are a polling station executive first with additional responsibility of electing party leaders,” Mr. Appiah reminded delegates at the acclamation of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as unopposed candidate for Bosomtwe Constituency.

The Regional Secretary said the core responsibility of mobilising the support base of the party as polling station executives must not be lost on them because their role remained critical to the party’s quest to retain power.

“No voting takes place at the national, regional and constituency offices of the party, but rather at the polling station where you are in charge and you must not fail the party,” he argued.

Becoming delegates, according to him, was because of their election as polling station executives and stressed the need for them to pay more attention to their basic functions in the interest of the party.

He said they only represented members of the party at the polling station in the selection of constituency executives as well as parliamentary and Presidential candidates for the party.

They must, therefore, not be fixated on that temporary role while abandoning duties they were elected to perform.

Mr. Appiah reminded the delegates of how the majority in the current parliament had been struggling to do government business due to the hang nature of the House, saying that the process to change the situation began with them.

“We don’t want a similar situation to repeat in the next parliament and the only way to address it is to work hard to get more of our parliamentary candidates to parliament on December 7,” the Regional Secretary noted.

He advised them to take steps to address all issues at their polling stations that could affect the electoral fortunes of the party both in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

He called for unity especially at the grassroots which formed the base of the party, stressing that winning the 2024 general election would depend on a united front.

