Lawra MP confident of retaining seat

By Philip Tengzu

Lawra (UW/R), Jan. 24, GNA – Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra, has expressed confidence in being re-elected to represent the constituency for a second term during the 2024 general election.

He said his conviction in winning the election stemmed from the work he had done within the past three years, which had helped improve the livelihoods of the people.

“The NDC delegates chose me to represent the party because of the work I have done,” he said.

“I know the people of the Lawra Constituency have also seen what I have done as an MP from 2021 to date and I am confident that they will vote for me again.”

Mr Ziedeng said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Lawra to account to the electorates on his work since he assumed office as the MP.

He is going into the contest with the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Jacob Dery, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, both of whom would campaign on their interventions for the constituents.

However, the MP said considering his interventions, including facilitating the award of contract for the construction of the Lawra-Domwine-Hain Road and improving the electrification of the constituency by securing bulbs for streetlighting so there was “no way” the MCE would win the election.

Other interventions were the securing of over GH₵250,000.00 worth of financial assistance to more than 260 tertiary students in the constituency, renovation of health facilities, provision of water and repair of hospital equipment.

The Zambo Nawongyelle Community, Eremon Senior High Technical School, Birifoh Baapare and Lawra Tuori had mechanised boreholes, while Eremon Langdung and Eremon Zingpen got hand-pump boreholes with support from development partners.

Mr Ziedeng said he was still lobbying the Government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the construction of the Dikpe Bridge, on which the sod for construction was cut in October 2020.

The MP said he would not renege on his efforts to further alleviate the challenges of the people with many interventions in the “pipeline” for the constituency in 2024.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for him alongside the NDC’s presidential candidate to further advance the development of the constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

