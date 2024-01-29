YIF offers scholarships for Ghanaian Female Students  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA-Yassir International Foundation (YIF) in partnership with Lions Training Institute Scholarship Initiative and Association of Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations (ASOHOM) offered scholarships to 11 female students.

This is to enable them to acquire skill training at the Lions Training Institute which is in partnership with Ghana Christian University College.

The female students are to learn fashion design, cosmetology, aviation management and Catering & Hospitality management among others for a year or nine months.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Seidu Yassir CEO of YIF explained that the scholarship was also opened to brilliant but needy female students in the Zongo communities across Ghana.

He said the annual scholarship programme was on the theme, “Empowering Futures Transforming Lives” aimed to break the gap in education between boys and girls in the Zongo communities.

He said, “We are giving out the scholarship to female students in Zongo communities and so far, we have 11 ladies we are sponsoring this year.”

“This will enable them to acquire essential skills that will increase their employability in future and also contribute to the development of the nation.”

He urged the students to make good use of the opportunity and learn hard to make themselves and the sponsors proud.

“The future is going to be brighter depending on the students, they need to learn harder and must know why they are here.” He expressed

Mr. Bartimeaus Asmah, Founder and President of the Lion Training Institute expressed gratitude to YIF and pledged to continue to work together for the development of the nation.

He said, “Our aim Is to inspire and attract young women, to promote and empower them to compete in the job market.”

“We are also calling on other organisations, and individuals to support us, we believe in providing equal opportunities to our females to excel.”

Vanessa Annor one of the beneficiaries from Accra Newtow thanked the sponsors for letting her dream come through.

She said, “I’m here to learn a Fashion Designing and my goal is to become one of the best Fashion Designers in future to be able to open a big container and to also impact the knowledge and the skills I will acquire here to others.”

