Voting progressing smoothly at Weija-Gbawe as 700 delegates cast ballot

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Voting is running smoothly in the Weija-Gbawe constituency, where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding one of its parliamentary primaries.

As of midday, just over 700 delegates out of 1,210 had cast their ballots.

The remaining 500 were still in a queue waiting patiently to exercise their voting right.

Electoral and security officials employed to ensure that the process ran smoothly were discharged their duties accordingly.

Mr Micheal Danquah, Constituency Chairman, said told the GNA that the election had been peaceful so far.

He was hopeful that every delegate would get the chance to vote before the close of polls at 1500 hours.

