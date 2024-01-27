Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu extends best regards to NPP incumbent MPs

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has extended his best regards to incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) participating in the ongoing Parliamentary primaries for seats.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “…January 27, is the day of destiny as the Parliamentary primaries for seats with incumbent MPs hold.

“My prayer for all of you is that you shall emerge triumphant. For all these years you have remained faithful and toiled for the Party.”

He noted that it was through their efforts that the policies and programmes of their government had seen the light of day.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the incumbent MPs support for the Party and their partnership with the Government, especially, over the past three years when they had experienced a near hung parliament had been critical and stupendous.

He said some of them had been recognised by the system, others had not as yet received the necessary recognition.

“Let us continue to fight on for the Party in recognition of the fact that it shall be your turn tomorrow,” he said

“My fervent prayer is that you are all able to scale the hurdle tomorrow unscathed so that together we will join ranks to “break the 8″. May the Lord God be the helper of each one of us.”

GNA

