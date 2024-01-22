Volta, Oti, Northern regions to benefit from breast cancer campaign

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Three more regions – Volta, Oti and Northern will this year benefit from a campaign aimed at creating awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer.

The campaign dubbed Nufufest, will engage in month-long activities, including free breast cancer screening and workshop sessions with sector experts and breast cancer survivors.

The Nufu Foundation, a community engagement initiative originating from the pioneering work of Paemka Lab at the University of Ghana, in partnership with The Little Cow, a consulting firm, are the organisers of the event, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

It said the goal was to extend the initiative, which began six years to contribute towards bridging healthcare access disparities.

The statement quoted Dr Lily Paemka, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana and founder of the Nufu Foundation, as saying that the Foundation was keen on providing comprehensive breast cancer education and early detection resources to address the disproportionately high mortality rates.

It said most breast cancer related cases in Ghana and part of West Africa were presented late at the hospitals contributing to the high mortality rate.

“Essentially, the whole point of the NufuFest is to appreciate the breasts and encourage people to care for them by examining them.”

Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, the University of Ghana Dean of Student Affairs, said it was important to equip the youth with knowledge of breast care to enable them to check themselves when bathing.

Last year’s Nufufest began with a “Pink Parade” from the University of Ghana Banking Square, through to the heart of Madina market, and concluded at the University’s ISH Hostel Car Park.

More than 200 women and men were screened, with presentations by a psychologist, a genetic counsellor team from the West African Genetic Medicine Centre and a breast cancer survivor.

Ms Gina Kuma-Dzagah, a breast cancer survivor, who shared her story said early detection reduced the cost of treatment.

“…and of course, you may not even have to go through all that some of us went through.”

Later age at first pregnancy, inability to conceive, early onset of menses, and later age of menopause amongst others can make one more susceptible to breast cancer.

Lifestyle habits, including reduction or limiting alcohol intake, avoidance of smoking, controlling one’s weight, being physically active, breastfeeding, and avoiding exposure to radiation and pollution reduce the risk of breast cancer.

