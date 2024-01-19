Victim of scam shares experience with GNA 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan. 18, GNA – Mr Joseph Ahianse, a victim in the impersonation of the Akan Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Yao Gomado, has urged the public to be cautious of online transactions to avoid being defrauded.

Narrating his ordeal to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, he said was scammed by Bless Agbenyenu, a teacher at the St. Francis School Complex, a private school at Jasikan.

Mr Ahianse said he visited a Facebook site and saw Mr Gomado’s profile, with a message announcing a protocol for applicants interested in joining the Military, Immigration, Police and other forces, and that interested parties should contact that person with their certificates.

He said he received a call from the impostor, who alleged that his application had been shortlisted and would have to undergo medical screening and test on January 15, 2024, in Ho.

“The impostor then demanded GHC500.00 for the applicant to be successful,” he said.

The impostor then offered to pay half of the amount while the applicant topped up to complete the cost of the deal, he said.

Mr Ahianse, also a teacher, said Bless Agbenyenu consequently asked him to send the money to a MOMO number, which he obliged, and soon received a call from his (Ahianse’s) sister enquiring if he had sent money to someone.

He said he became suspicious about the sister’s question and upon enquiries it was revealed that the said MOMO number belonged to the sister’s son, who worked with the impostor (Agbenyenu) at the same school.

Mr Ahianse said several calls placed to the impostor went unanswered, which made him report the case to Mr George Amati, an Aide to the Akan MP, who said the MP had earlier reported similar impersonation cases to the Police, who subsequently briefed him on the present case.

He said on January 14, he and the MP with his Aide went to the Jasikan Municipal Police Command to lodge an official complaint, leading to the arrest of Agbenyenu on January 15 at the School.

“Mr Bless Agbenyenu was born and bred at Kadjebi, so I know him well, but never knew he was a criminal,” Mr Ahianse added.

Agbenyenu was arraigned at the Kadjebi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 17 and remanded.

Meanwhile, information reaching the GNA indicates that Adams Fuseini, whose phone number was used in the MOMO transaction, had been arrested to assist in investigations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

