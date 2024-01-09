Veep Bawumia: Construction of Digital Youth Village will catapult Ghanaian youth in entrepreneurship

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Jan. 09, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed government’s support towards the construction of a Digital Youth Village to promote and boost digital entrepreneurship among the Ghanaian youth.

The Village, being constructed by the University of Ghana on a five-acre land, would be a centre of excellence for learning, innovation, and creativity, with the state-of-the-art information and technologies.

It would harness the potential of the Ghanaian youth in information communication technology (ICT) for accelerated socio-economic development.

The Vice President said government had allocated funds in the 2024 Budget towards its construction and that the first phase of the project would be completed by the end of this year.

Dr Bawumia announced this during the opening of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference of the University of Ghana, in Accra on Tuesday.

The three-day conference, organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, in collaboration with the ministries of Communications and Digitalisation, Finance and Education was on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”.

The event provided a platform to engage stakeholders in the academia and civil society organisations in both public and private sectors to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting national development and proffer workable solutions to them.

Some of the recommendations and constructive criticisms from the annual conference have helped to shape public policies and promote good governance.

The Vice President noted that in this era of fourth industrial revolution, digital technology was an enabler to enhance productivity and revenue mobilisation for sustainable development.

To that end, he said, the Akufo-Addo-led government since assuming office in 2017, had implemented various digital initiatives, including the Ghana.gov portal, digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability and payment system, paperless ports and electronic registration of vehicles and lands.

Those initiatives, he said, were yielding amazing results, thus, deepening financial inclusion amongst the population and ensuring robust delivery of services for the citizenry.

The Vice President said using technology as an impetus would stimulate growth and development in all facets of the national economy and an important application of technology would involve the smart use of data analytics, leading to informed decision-making, predictive modelling, and proactive measures.

“This unique blend of data-driven insights and real-time information allows us to quickly identify emerging trends, foresee future challenges, and create robust strategies for building resilience and sustainable development,” Dr Bawumia noted.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana for her bold initiatives on innovation and development and technology drive aimed at providing top-notch students’ experience on campus.

“I have followed keenly the one-student-one-laptop initiatives, classroom modernisation and construction of hotspot comfort zones on campus to provide ideal locations for student relaxation.

“These initiatives are commendable, and I urge well-meaning individuals and institutions to contribute generously towards these projects,” the Vice President stated.

As a university committed to remaining relevant to global and national issues, the Vice President charged them to be at the forefront of knowledge production, leading to the development of groundbreaking and innovative technologies, tailored to respond to specific challenges.

He believed that “when humanism is harmoniously combined with the potential of cutting-edge technology, a well-balanced approach is formed”.

He added that by embracing humanism, “we will not only enhance our overall resilience but also establish a robust foundation, paving the path for sustainable development that is inclusive, compassionate, and unequivocally beneficial for all of humanity”.

“The significance of fully adopting humanism lies in our shared commitment to future generations, a way of life, a mindset, and a key to a future that is sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

