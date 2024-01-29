UN agencies mobilize 3.6 mln USD for flood victims in Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — UN Agencies in the Republic of the Congo, mobilized Thursday, around 3.6 million U.S. dollars for flood victims across the country.

The disaster relief fund was handed over by the coordinator of UN agencies in Congo, Chris Mburu, to the Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity and Humanitarian Action, Irene Marie Cecile Mboukou-Kimbatsa.

Intended for four departments, namely Likouala, Plateaux, Cuvette and Pool, the funds will enable the local government to face the problems of water, sanitation, health and food safety. “We, United Nations agencies in Congo, have released 3.6 million dollars to help the government in its emergency humanitarian response for flood victims,” Mburu said.

At least 23 people were killed by floods, caused by heavy rains nationwide, government spokesperson, Thierry Moungalla, said in Jan. 19.

In total, 336,560 people were affected, and 6,178 of them were displaced. The floods have destroyed or damaged 26 health facilities, 120 schools and about 64,000 houses in the affected areas.

Faced with this disaster, the government created a national solidarity fund with a sum of 2 billion CFA francs (3.32 million U.S. dollars), and authorized the opening of a bank account, prepared to receive contributions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in early January, of the risk of outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases in the country, after weeks of widespread flooding. According to estimates by experts cited by the WHO, the current rainfall is twice the average recorded in the 2022-2023 season.

The water level in the Ubangi River, the largest right-bank tributary of the Congo River, has reached an all-time high. The water level of the Congo River has reached 6.2 meters above sea level, just below the 1961 record of 6.26 meters, local media reported, citing the Democratic Republic of the Congo authorities.

