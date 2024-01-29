Tanzania launches nationwide operation against illicit drugs

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — Tanzania, has initiated a special operation nationwide, targeting all illicit drug selling points, pharmacies, and entertainment venues, where Shisha (smoking a heated, specially prepared tobacco through a pipe) is widely available, according to the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) on Thursday.

DCEA Commissioner, Aretas Lyimo, announced the operation would encompass both land and sea areas, when speaking to journalists in Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

Lyimo revealed that recent operations, had uncovered widespread cannabis cultivation in the Mara and Morogoro regions, with Kilimanjaro and Tanga also showing high instances of drug-related cases. “The operations will encompass drug farms, border areas, distribution points, and usage sites, including bars. Anyone found using drugs, including Shisha, will face legal consequences,” warned the DCEA Commissioner.

GNA

