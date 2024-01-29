Alpine skiing star Shiffrin crashes in Cortina d’Ampezzo downhill

Berlin, Jan 26, (dpa/GNA) – US superstar, Mikaela Shiffrin, suffered a crash and didn’t finish the downhill World Cup race in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Friday, while her conditions remain unclear.

The record alpine skiing winner, crashed into the safety nets, after losing control, while landing a jump. She received first aid on the scene of the accident, before being helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow.

There was no immediate statement from the US ski team or race organizers about her condition. She had to be taken off the slope by helicopter.

Shiffrin tops the overall World Cup standings, as she seeks a third consecutive title and sixth in her career.

Italy’s Federica Brignone, another top skier, also crashed shortly after the race resumed, following the delay because of Shiffrin’s fall, but she got right up and proceeded to ski down.

Olympic champion Corinne Suter, meanwhile, pulled up midway down her run, with an apparent injury on he left knee.

“This year, Cortina is more dangerous than the last few years. There are a few more hills. You have to ski very actively,” Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff-Lie said.

GNA

