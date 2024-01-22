U.S Ambassador honoured with citation in North Tongu

Credit, Caleb Kuleke

Battor (V/R), Jan. 22, GNA – The chiefs and people of North Tongu District in the Volta Region have presented a citation of appreciation to the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia Palmer.

The citation was presented to the Ambassador by Mamaga Asieku IV and Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, Paramount Queen Mothers of Battor and Mepe Traditional Areas, respectively.

The citation noted that the exceptional compassion and profound generosity of the U.S Ambassador became the saving grace for the people during the adversity.

The presentation was done during a visit by Ms Palmer to some communities affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage in the two traditional areas.

It appreciated the immense role played by the Ambassador in giving hope to victims and facilitating restoration of their livelihoods.

“When VRA’s spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams caused mass displacement of our compatriots, destroyed properties and damaged livelihoods, your exceptional compassion and profound generosity became our saving grace.”

“We thank you most sincerely for the hope you gave us in our darkest moment. Our reverend chiefs, the honourable Member of Parliament, the 12, 633 displaced persons and the entire North Constituency are eternally in your debt,” the citation said.

