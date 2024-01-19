“Two errors cost us victory” – Coach Hughton admits frustration.

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 19, GNA – Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton has said the team was denied victory by two costly errors in the course of the game against Egypt in the second round group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire.

Ghana led twice and bottled it all to allow Egypt pick a point from the game. Despite the disappointing result.

The visibly disappointed Coach told the media that he was not is not giving up adding that they would continue to fight till the end of the first round.

“We will continue to fight. It is true that at the moment there is a lot of frustration in the locker room. Our team deserved more, but football is like that. It’s frustrating.

“In a similar performance, we would surely have won. Two errors cost us the match. We didn’t take this opportunity to take the three points,” he said.

Osman who was brought on in the second half was substituted again for Joseph Paintsil.

Hughton explained that the winger’s errors were worrying, and he had to take the decision of taking him off.

“Firstly, I would like to say that we love Osmane. However, I had to take him out because his mistakes were starting to affect his performance,” he explained.

Hughton’s mind is now on Mozambique, the Black Stars’ next opponent.

“There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them. The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it,” he noted.

GNA

