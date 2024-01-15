Transforming lives, building futures and job creation: Werkspace shows the way

By Mildred Siabi Mensah

Takoradi, Jan 15, GNA – Unemployment has become a major challenge in Ghana. Even where some are said to be employed, many lapses are identified as some are actually under-employed.

Realising these challenges, some individuals and orrganisations are on daily basis, coming out with workable plans that can ameliorate the plight of some of the unfortunate unemployed youth in the country.

In the heart of Takoradi, Ghana, where the challenges loom, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of Duapa Werkspace. The story of Duapa Werkspace is not just about overcoming obstacles; it’s a narrative of resilience, empowerment, and the transformative power of community-driven initiatives.

Vision

In the pivotal year of 2000, a young visionary named Erasmus Mensah-Ackon faced the harsh reality of unemployment due to a lack of computer literacy. Undeterred by setbacks, Erasmus persisted, securing a job that not only introduced him to the world of computers but also provided invaluable on-the-job training.

Experience that became the cornerstone

Erasmus’s journey took him from a teller to an operations officer at CAL Bank Limited, Takoradi branch, showcasing not only his resilience but also instilling in him a profound understanding of the financial sector.

Transitioning into a software developer, Erasmus embarked on a mission to empower others through technology. His commitment extended to providing software solutions and IT training for individuals of all ages, bridging the digital divide.

Equipping young minds

In 2013, Erasmus initiated IT4Teens, a visionary project aimed at equipping young minds with essential IT and coding skills. Recognizing that experiences, when managed positively, transform into expertise, Erasmus embraced a two-year incubation programme organized by Reach for Change, a Swedish-based organization. This experience deepened his understanding of social entrepreneurship, setting the stage for greater impact.

Undeterred by challenges, Erasmus developed core banking and accounting software solutions tailored for microfinance institutions and small to medium-scale enterprises. His steadfast commitment culminated in the establishment of Duapa Werkspace in 2020—a social enterprise positively influencing the lives of today’s youth in the Western region of Ghana.

Positive change

Duapa Werkspace stands as a catalyst for positive change, fostering a community of empowered individuals poised to reshape their destinies and contribute to the collective prosperity of Ghana. The

organization’s impact extends beyond immediate job concerns, envisioning a vibrant future, where empowered youth and thriving businesses breathe life into the community.

Jesse Roland Prah, the dynamic CEO of Roland Rice, told the GNA, he embarked on a remarkable journey from processing rice in his parent’s garage to establishing a modern rice mill. Supported by Duapa Werkspace, Jesse’s dream became a reality as he acquired cutting-edge technology, transforming Roland Rice into a symbol of efficiency and quality.

The instrumental role played by Duapa Werkspace, providing comprehensive training and mentorship, turned a garage operation into a thriving business that uplifts the entire community of Dompim in the Western Region.

Millicent Lambog, the innovative CEO of Eggs N More, transformed her solo venture into a sustainable legacy. Duapa Werkspace nurtured Millicent’s vision, providing an environment and support for her inventive leap—developing egg powder and eggshell powder. This breakthrough, supported by Duapa Werkspace’s incubation, propels Eggs N More to the forefront of the poultry sector, not just selling eggs but pioneering a sustainable legacy.

David Nkansah, the proactive CEO of DavNak Ventures, spearheads a transformative initiative in plastic waste management. Supported by Duapa Werkspace, his company makes remarkable strides in environmental sustainability. Committed to innovation, David strategically invested in state-of-the-art recycling machines, contributing significantly to community development and setting an inspiring example for the industry.

Vida Aniagyei, the visionary CEO of Aniwasu Garments, revolutionizes the fashion industry by transforming waste fabric into intricately crafted dolls and art pieces. Duapa Werkspace’s incubation refined Vida’s entrepreneurial skills, leading to a grant for solar installation.

Aniwasu Garments, empowered by Duapa Werkspace, pioneers sustainability and social impact, showcasing the transformative impact of incubation programmes.

Duapa Werkspace’s impact goes beyond numbers; it’s a tapestry of individual stories, each thread woven with empowerment, innovation, and the unwavering belief that every youth deserves the opportunity to shape their own improved lives through self-created opportunities.

Social Entrepreneurship

In the realm of social entrepreneurship, Duapa Werkspace stands not just as an organization but as a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to empowering others.

Employment and gratitude

According to Werkspace, these achievements came with support from SNV, with a transformative support through the GrEEn Incubation Programme which played a pivotal, empowering role for SMEs in the green space and significantly boosting employment opportunities in Ghana. “As the first organization that believed in our ‘can-do’ spirit, your partnership has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. We are immensely grateful for your unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and creating a lasting impact in the communities we serve.

Secondly, Reach for Change during an incubation process played a crucial role with unwavering support and guidance that was instrumental in his personal and professional development.”

“SE Ghana: Your collaboration has significantly contributed to our efforts in training young people and women, fostering economic sustainability and resilience in the communities we serve. And MDF Empowering People, Creating Impact: The collaboration on the MSMEs Covid-19 Recovery & Resilience Programme has been vital in tackling the economic repercussions of the pandemic and supporting the revitalization of businesses.

They also commended GIZ Ghana for their support in the Business Idea Competition-WR which provided young entrepreneurs in the Western Region with opportunities to present their ideas and receive crucial start-up support and PayAngel for their contribution to “Startup Takoradi” which enhanced their ability to deliver in combating youth unemployment and promoting entrepreneurship through tailored capacity-building programmes.

They also commended Oze, for support during Startup Takoradi 2023 and Ato Ulzen-Appiah for the encouragement and guidance during the process of conceptualizing the name Duapa Werkspace.

GNA

