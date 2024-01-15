Trump: Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it

Jan 15 (BBC/GNA) – Donald Trump is giving new meaning to the term “die-hard fan.”

At a rally in Indianola, Iowa last night, he told his supporters to go to extremes to vote for him.

“You can’t sit home,” Trump said. “If you’re sick as a dog, you say ‘darling, I gotta make it’. Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.”

This is generally not advice any medical professional would give.

But Trump wants his supporters fired up to deliver him a massive margin of victory. The Republican caucuses require voters to attend in-person. If you don’t show up, you don’t get to vote.

With temperatures plunging to historic lows, there’s a great deal of fretting about turnout tonight and who it might affect.

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

