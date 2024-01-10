Tourism Society of Ghana organises ‘Assin Heritage Adventure’ 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – The Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA), in partnership with the Paramount Chief of Owerinkyi Traditional Area in Assin Kushea in the Central Region, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensiem VI, has organized an educational tour on the theme: “Assin Heritage Adventure” for schools within the district.

The maiden edition of the heritage adventure tour, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, was aimed at developing the interest of Ghanaian youth across the country in tourism through a series of social and cultural activities that promote tourism.

Mr Joseph Amartey, Executive Director, TOSOGHA, disclosed that the Assin Heritage Adventure, aimed to support and push the agenda of decentralization because most events in the country were organized in Accra instead of decentralizing it for other regions and districts to benefit because of the view that Accra, was Ghana.

He said the idea for the tour was also to explore the beautiful facilities and sites in Kushea such as the crocodile pond, slave tomb, mini zoo, and mini fishing pond. “Assin Kushea can also boast of the biggest palace in West Africa.”

He commended the Chief and people of Kushea for ensuring and maintaining a clean environment within the communities and urged the students embarking on the tour to learn from the experience and be ambassadors for sanitation in their various communities and schools.

The Paramount Chief of Owerinkyi Traditional Area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah, commended TOSOGHA for the initiative, expressing the hope that the tour would be an eye-opener for people to identify and explore the tourism potentials of the community.

“There are lots of beautiful sites in Kushea, including a crocodile pond, so tourist should turn their focus from Paga to Kushea to have a beautiful experience with the crocodiles.”

He lamented that even though illegal mining activities had destroyed their water bodies they still had a lot to offer with their marvelous fish and crocodile ponds which have been developed and maintained to attract tourists to Kushea.

Mr Mensah Smith, Ghana Education Service Cultural Coordinator for Assin Central, assured that the education directors in the region would fully support the initiative to help develop the tourism potential of the community.

“However, leaders will be appointed in every community to help discover new tourist sites and mobilize the citizens to be educated on the need to explore and learn new things at attraction sites,” he added.

