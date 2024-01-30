Tianjin International Language Services Center inaugurated

Tianjin International Language Services Center (TILSC), the first ever of its kind in China, was inaugurated at Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) on Jan. 30, 2024.

TILSC, jointly established by the Academy of Translation and Interpretation of China International Communications Group (CICG), the Publicity Department of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, the Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal People’s Government and TFSU, functions as a mechanism to improve the country’s capacity for engaging in international communication, and exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, while facilitating Tianjin’s opening up to the outside world on its way to becoming a highly developed modern metropolis.

Joint agreement on TILSC is signed.

TILSC is dedicated to translator training and language services providing, policy consultancy, and international communication, encouraging a high degree integration of industry, academia, research and application empowered by new technologies.

In the panel session following the unveiling ceremony, guest speakers from universities, industries, and media of international communication shared their insights on language services and advice for TILSC.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

