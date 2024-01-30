Pan-African journalists and content creators to receive training

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) and the African University College of Communication (AUCC) have teamed up to train Pan-African journalists and content creators to provide them the skills to champion Pan-Africanism and rebrand the continent’s narrative.

The programme, starting in the later part of February 2024, would span three days and would have renowned Pan-African professors from AUCC as resource persons.

This would help build on the success of the maiden Africa Image Conference held in May 2023, where Prof Michael Williams and Dr Anu Oluwakemi Wale-Olaitan ignited discussions on Pan Africanism Communication.

A statement signed by Dr Kemi Olaitain, the Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, AUCC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to Pan-Africanism.”

“We believe in providing educational opportunities that serve the entire African sub-region and beyond. This training programme is a crucial step in equipping communicators with the tools they need to promote a united and prosperous Africa.”

Prof Michael Williams and Dr Olaitain presented the first series of lectures on Pan Africanism Communication during the inaugural Africa Image Conference in May last year.

Building on this success, the upcoming training programme would be a three-day intensive workshop scheduled for the last week of February.

“We are focusing on pan Africanism and infusing it in all the courses that we teach at the university, so subsequently the public should expect that we come up with other projects that will boost this Pan-African vision,” the statement said.

“Our collaboration with the ACCP is one of such big projects that should be expected, because we are collaborating with the Chamber to promote Pan-African values and to help content producers to be able to see things from the Pan-African perspective.”

“Whatever they are posting, writing, or designing should be seen through the lens of Pan Africanism as long as it’s coming from Africa, just to promote Africa and our values, culture and everything.”

Mr Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Executive Director of the ACCP, was a staunch advocate for unity and development across the continent, it said.

“He believes that effective communication is a pivotal tool in speeding up the realisation of these goals. Strategic communication that encapsulates the diversity of the African experience and aspirations can forge stronger bonds among African nations, expediting unity and growth.”

The statement said Mr Dwomoh-Doyen envisioned a future where shared narratives and effective communication propelled continental development and unity.

The Vice President of ACCP, Mr George Egeh, who holds a dual citizenship of Ghana and Nigeria, highlighted the vital role of communication in promoting unity and understanding.

“A lack of clear communication can lead to misunderstandings and even conflict,” he was quoted as saying, and noted the communication contrasts between Ghana and Nigeria, highlighting that misunderstanding could be a precursor to strife.

The programme would not only equip participants with valuable knowledge but also provide them with recognition.

Members of ACCP and participants in the first lectures would receive certificates from AUCC as certified Pan African communicators.

