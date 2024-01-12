Tema Port Security: 149 personnel complete training 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Jan. 12, GNA – A total of 149 security personnel recruited by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have successfully undergone a six-week intensive training to be deployed to the Tema Port.

The training was to prepare them for their critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the port’s property and workers, as worldwide maritime trade and cargoes are increasingly being targeted by organised crime syndicates and individuals involved in smuggling, cargo theft, and terrorism.

The training, which took place at the 1st Battalion of Infantry at Michel Camp, saw the personnel undergo endurance and strength exercises, swimming courses, access control and searches.

They also went through checkpoint duties and report writing aimed at transforming them into disciplined, physically fit, mentally alert, and competent members of the Security Department of the Port.

The GPHA says this is the first time the Authority had entered into a training partnership with the 1st Battalion of Infantry for its security staff.

Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, at the passing-out ceremony for the newly recruited security personnel, presented awards to trainees with outstanding performance.

She said they would be assigned to serve the Port in different roles, as they had successfully undergone the training, urging them to serve with honour, dignity, courage, and integrity.

They must also show allegiance to what was right while conforming to the Authority’s code of conduct, Ms Opoku said.

“If you live by this commitment, you will have a great future in the GPHA.”

She gave the assurance that so long as maritime threats existed, security would remain an essential part of port operations, hence GPHA’s resolve to invest in its security department.

