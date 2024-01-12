Opanka returns with “Wavy” rap masterclass after one-year absence 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – Opanka, one of Ghana’s most prolific rappers, has released his first single for the year 2024, titled “Wavy”.

The award-winning rapper, who has not released any major music projects over the past 12 months, has returned with another ground-breaking tune.

The “Wavy” track, which is off his upcoming Extended Play and was produced by renowned beatmaker Kickbeatz, is a true reflection of Opanka’s music versatility.

“It has been a while since I released something for my fans, but it is a good feeling to finally do so. I urge the Opanka Army fanbase to support this project, and I promise we are going to reach greater heights this year.

“The “Wavy” track is a Hip-hop drill, and I just want my fans to have the feel of the new me, and I hope they will enjoy it,” Opanka said in an interview.

The “Wedding Car” hitmaker continues to make significant strides in his music career and received a Hiplife honour at the Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards (GLADA) USA.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

