GNA’s Report Impact: KBTH repairs one lift for patients at Maternity Block 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra has repaired one of its Maternity Block’s lifts for the use of patients.

The repair comes 24 hours after the Ghana News Agency published a story on the breakdown of the two lifts used by patients at the block which led to the death of a pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman was said to have lost her life three months ago when she was being transferred to the theater in wheelchair for treatment of excessive bleeding because the lifts were not working.

However, a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Maternity Block around 1730 hours on Thursday confirmed the latest update.

An interaction with one of the lift operators indicated that the lift was repaired Thursday afternoon for patients’ use.

Meanwhile, the Hospital’s management has refuted claims that a pregnant woman died as a result of the malfunctioning of the Maternity Block lift.

Reverend Dr Isaac Koranteng, the Head of the Maternity Block, in response, told the GNA in an interview that checks from past records from the maternity block did not support the claim by the story.

“We wish to state at the outset that our lifts which were installed in 2011 are now old and records breakdowns, which is a worry to both patients and staff.

The Hospital has taken steps towards replacing the lifts. While we await the completion of the process of replacement, we keep maintaining and servicing them for the use of our patients and staff,” the HOD stated.

He explained that there was a maintenance contract for the vendors to service and maintain the lifts when they were installed and handed over in 2011, adding that for ease of the servicing, some staff of the Hospital were trained to undertake basic maintenance of the lifts.

“It can therefore not be the case that the Hospital has a poor maintenance culture,” he added.

Mr Mustapha Salifu, the Head of Public Relations KBTH, assured that the Hospital was working for the replacement of the lifts, “and until we achieve that, the Hospital Administration will continue to maintain and service these lifts to keep them in working order.”

