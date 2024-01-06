Tema Police Command collaborates with TDC to enhance security

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu, GNA

Tema, Jan. 6, GNA – The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Barnabas Nasumong, has paid a courtesy call on the Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited to seek the company’s support in enhancing security in the region.

The visit was also to acknowledge the company’s steadfast support to the police in maintaining safety and orderliness in the area.

DCOP Nasumong emphasised the collective responsibility of upholding law and order and the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and public sector entities to achieve a peaceful working environment.

Ms Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, the Managing Director, TDC Ghana Limited, expressed appreciation to the Police Command for the visit and reassured of the company’s commitment to providing a secure environment for both employees and the broader community.

The discussion saw both parties exploring other avenues of collaboration and agreeing to venture into joint initiatives for future growth and stronger police-private sector relations.

GNA

