Tano North NPP Primary: Dr Gideon Boako unseats Sanitation Minister  

By Dennis Peprah

Yamfo (A/R), Jan. 27, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region ended with a spontaneous jubilation on Saturday when Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Vice President Bawumia, was declared the winner.

He polled 444 votes to unseat Dr Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who secured 221 votes.

There were, however, two rejected ballots in the polls conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

That was the fourth time Dr Prempeh was seeking the mandate of the delegates to represent the constituency in parliament after she entered and won the primary in 2012.

However, the hundreds of delegates and supporters of the NPP, who took to the streets to jubilate, amidst brass band music, believed it was time the MP sat aside after 12 years in Parliament to allow Dr Boako to turn the face of politics in the constituency.

Though the primaries were conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, there was heavy police presence to maintain law and order at the newly constructed Yamfo Durbar grounds, funded by the MP.

GNA

