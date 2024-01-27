NPP Primaries: Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote  

By Regina Benneh

Berekum (B/R), Jan. 27, GNA – A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate at Berekum East on Saturday defied all odds to elect a parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election by taking the risk to get to the polling centre even on oxygen to exercise his franchise.

The man, aged about 35, was brought from the hospital in a taxi with oxygen tubes to the ‘Mix Park’ polling station at Berekum, Bono Region, under the care of health personnel to vote as an expression of his loyalty to the NPP.

He was taken back to the hospital to continue his treatment after he had cast his ballot.

In another development, a lady delegate crashed her motorbike on her way to the voting centre but upon her insistence, she was brought to the centre to vote and afterwards rushed in a waiting ambulance to the Berekum Holy Family Catholic Hospital to receive treatment.

Six hundred and ninety-six delegates were expected to vote, but the total valid votes cast was 664, with zero rejected ballots, in the election conducted and supervised by the municipal office of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Nelson Kyeremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) was retained with 357 votes to beat Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, the immediate past MP, who had 296 votes.

A third contestant and business executive, Mr Hastings Adutwum, managed 11 votes.

