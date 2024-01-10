Sunyani experiences slowdown in business activities

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Jan. 10, GNA – Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, is currently experiencing a slowdown in business activities because of low patronage of goods and services after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Despite the return of seemingly brisk commercial activities, sales have not been all that encouraging as traders struggled to meet their daily targets.

A survey by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) among traders and business owners in the town on Wednesday showed the bustling atmosphere that typically characterised Sunyani market day every Wednesday was noticeably absent although people were going about their normal business activities,

Mr. Issah Abdullah, a Mobile Money vendor, said there was a drastic drop in service at the start of the New Year, saying the number of customers he served prior to the yuletide had significantly decreased.

Similarly, Madam Alice Konama, a retailer of food items and other domestic goods complained about low patronage, saying only students seemed to be purchasing the items, but even the frequency of their purchases had not been encouraging.

Mr. Enoch Mensah, clothing materials and travelling bags shop owner was, however, not surprise by the low sales and explained that sales were expected to drop after the festive season because most customers had already spent a significant amount of money during the celebrations.

Ms. Judith Ntow, a public sector worker, said due to financial constraints her purchasing plans while in the market was limited and therefore she could only buy small quantity of vegetables for her home.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

