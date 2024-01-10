Euracare Hospital celebrates Dr Sarkodie’s milestone in Medical History of Ghana

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – The University of Ghana Medical School has conferred on Dr. Benjamin Dabo Sarkodie, Medical Director of Euracare Hospital, Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology.

The groundbreaking achievement marks a significant moment in Ghana’s medical history, highlighting Dr. Sarkodie’s exceptional contributions and expertise in the field, both locally and internationally.

A statement issued in Accra by the Hospital said, that as the Head of Radiology and later as the Medical Director at Euracare, Dr. Sarkodie’s visionary leadership had been transformative.

His affiliation with Euracare fostered a dynamic synergy between academia and real-world medical

advancements, benefitting both the institution and the broader healthcare community, especially in Ghana.

The statement said under his guidance, the Hospital had experienced unprecedented growth and excellence in advanced diagnostics and care.

Dr. Sarkodie’s expertise has been instrumental in positioning Euracare as a trailblazer in interventional radiology procedures, particularly the groundbreaking brain aneurysm coiling, solidifying its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge minimally invasive interventions in West Africa.

It said the distinguished appointment not only underscored Dr. Sarkodie’s expertise but also emphasized Euracare’s commitment to fostering top-tier medical talent.

The statement said in his role as Vice President of the Ghana Association of Radiologists, Dr. Sarkodie’s influence was likely to help propel advancements in the field, further elevating both Euracare’s standing and Ghana’s healthcare trajectory.

Dr Sarkodie said, “I am honoured by this appointment as Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology by the University of Ghana Medical School.”

He said the recognition was a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Euracare team and their commitment to advancing medical excellence in Ghana.

“I look forward to continuing to contribute to the radiology field and further elevate the standards of healthcare at Euracare and beyond,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

