STMA Environmental Officer worried about spate of typhoid 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Jan. 24, GNA -Mr Abdul Karim Hudu, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, has expressed concern about the growing incidence of typhoid among food vendors in the Metropolis.

He has therefore called on all and sundry to take environmental safety issues seriously, and work to promote clean communities to ensure that lives are protected.

Mr Hudu, told the Ghana News Agency that 40 food vendors, were seen with the typhoid condition among 4,500 who were screened by the Directorate.

He said, “We have sent samples further to Accra, and they would be vaccinated soon… all we are calling for is household and personal hygiene.”

According to him, last year, the office visited 6,500 households, 200 industrial establishment, hospitality industries 180, health facilities 64 and 445 schools, 4,500 food vendors, water producers 65 and meat inspection in the abattoir to promote safety aside, pest control, weeding and community durbar.

The department also buried 32 paupers brought from the Metropolitan Hospital popularly known as European Hospital.

He noted, the Directorate pruned many trees posing danger to city dwellers and other climate change mitigation measures adopted.

On open defecation, he said the Environmental task force arrested 50 persons along the coast with a spot fine.

Mr Hudu said in 2024, the Directorate would intensify activities particularly ‘the operation clean your surroundings campaign’ adding, “We are not public enemies, we are friends, it is your health we are after, don’t fight us”.

GNA

