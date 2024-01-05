SES HD PLUS Ghana supports GTV Sports+ to telecast AFCON 2023

Accra, Jan.5, GNA – SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, in partnership with GTV Sports+ have secured exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights to telecast the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The partnership would elevate the viewing experience of football lovers as it tends to showcase all matches live in stunning high-definition pictures exclusively to homes in Ghana.

With this collaboration, football enthusiasts would get the opportunity to rejoice as GTV Sports+ brings the excitement of AFCON 2023 to their screens, while HD+ ensures that viewers enjoy the matches with unparalleled clarity and detail.

Madam Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD PLUS in a statement said the combination of GTV Sports+ extensive sports coverage expertise and HD+’s commitment to delivering top-notch visual experiences guarantees an unforgettable tournament for fans.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with GTV Sports+ to broadcast the AFCON 2023 tournament in high-definition to our audience,

This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for our subscribers. Recognizing the deep enthusiasm Ghanaians hold for football, we approach this responsibility with utmost seriousness.”

She said SES HD PLUS was committed to ensuring that every household in Ghana relish top-notch football with vivid, clear visuals.

Mr George Lomotey, Director of TV of GBC added, “GTV Sports+ is proud to be the exclusive broadcaster for AFCON 2023 and teaming up with HD+ ensures that fans enjoy the matches in unparalleled clarity.

Together, we aim to set new standards for sports broadcasting and provide an immersive experience for football enthusiasts.”

HD+’s cutting-edge Personal Video Recorder (PVR) feature allows users to record and relive every thrilling moment at their convenience, ensuring they never miss a highlight.

HD+ and GTV Sports+ invite football fans to witness the AFCON 2023 tournament in style, with live matches and an array of features designed to enhance their viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for an extraordinary football journey exclusively on HD+.

The 2023 AFCON is set to kickstart 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

