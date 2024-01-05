Chiefs, High Priests of Ga Dangme community poised to ensure peace, unity in Ga State

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA – Chiefs and High Priests of the Ga Dangme community has assured citizens of the Ga community that peace, unity and stability will prevail in the Ga State.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Chiefs and High Priests had formed an organisation called Ga/Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) to spearhead the efforts of the agenda.

It said land disputes and power over lands among chiefs in the Ga community was a major factor slowing down development in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the statement, King Ayi Tunnmaa II, Indigenous Chief of Defence of the Ga Dangme Kingdom, from the Tunma Royal Dynasty and President of the GDLA was quoted as saying the organisation had resolved to bring the Ga Dangme people together as one unique people with a common cultural heritage.

He said the formation of the GDLA was backed by law as it functioned as a traditional arbitration office, which is within the remit of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2010(act 798).

Nii Ayi Tunnmaa II further buttressed his point by quoting the lands Act 2020(Act 1035) which states that “An action concerning any land or interest in land in a registration district shall not be commenced in any court unless the procedures for resolution of disputes under the Alternative Resolution Act 2010(Act 798) have been exhausted.”

He said the GDLA had come to ensure, enforce a well-coordinated and negotiated land management policy for the Ga Dangme communities to ensure their wellbeing and human capital development.

He also bemoaned the uncontrolled sale, fraudulent land acquisition and land guard phenomenon in Accra which he blamed on some unscrupulous Chiefs and traditional leaders who with their poverty-stricken mentality perpetuated the wanton dissipation of Ga lands.

He disclosed that such acts fuelled the continuous and numerous Chieftaincy disputes that had engulfed the Ga Dangme communities, especially the Ga State.

He said it was part of the mission of the GDLA to resolve all land litigations, avoid Chieftaincy disputes as well as unite all indigenes of the Greater Accra Region.

The indigenous Chief of Defence of the Ga Dangme Kingdom also called for the renewal of all land leases under the jurisdiction of the Ga state.

He said when effected, it would highly impact the titles of lands owned by a lot of individuals and businesses in Accra, which would have to revert to the allodial owners for reacquisition and prevent future land disputes.

However, the statement said, the GDLA according to its mandate was to resolve all land litigations, chieftaincy litigations within the Ga Dangme Traditional Area.

“The Organisation also has a quest to ensure that the Ga/Dangme communities become the most peaceful and happiest place to live and invest in,” it added.

It said with Accra being the Capital of Ghana and serving as the host secretariat to the African Continental Trade Agreement (AFCTA) and host to other trade and investment hubs, the activities of the GDLA was crucial in boosting investors’ confidence.

GNA

