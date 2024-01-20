Aliou Cisse commends players for tactical discipline 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse has commended his players for playing strictly to his instructions, in the game against Cameroon last Friday.

Cisse, who was excited with the 3-1 win over Cameroon said, “I congratulate the players because they played a great match.

“They respected my instructions and all the advice that I gave them,”.

He added that “There is the last match against Guinea in the round. We must remain focused.

“We have played two matches in the competition so far, and there are five remaining in order to reach the stated goal.”

He stressed the need to keep the focus high. Senegal would face Guinea in their last group game.

The defending Champions are six points on the table and have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

