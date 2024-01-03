Reverend Eastwood prays for children to fulfil their purpose in life 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Jan. 3, GNA – Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), has led his congregation to pray for God’s blessings for children to grow in the Lord.

The congregation prayed that children would have the grace to lay a good foundation, finish their course and fulfil their purpose in life.

Reverend Anaba, who is also the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC), led the prayer on the second day of a 40-day prayer and fasting programme dubbed “RE’SHIYTH” at the Desert Pastures, a branch church of the FGC in Bolgatanga.

Apart from him, who is the main Speaker for the event, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, the Founder of the Alabaster International Ministry and Bishop Emeritus James Kweku Saah, of the Christian Action Faith Ministries are expected to speak at the programme.

Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre and Pastor Brian Amoateng, Founder of the International Youth Summit and Head Pastor of the Mercy Life Church are also scheduled to speak.

Reverend Anaba noted that some children went to school and returned with strange characteristics, “They are doing well in school, and suddenly they drop out, and some now don’t want to go to school again.

“Different things are leading them, and if it may even stop there, you may take it and be content, but some of these children, by the time you realise a demon is leading them, some of them go and come back with witchcraft,” he said.

“They come back with all kinds of things which you didn’t put into them. Some of them come back, and are so immoral, you can’t believe what happened to them,” Reverend Anaba said.

The EAM President said Apostle Paul in the Bible, called for prayers for Kings and Rulers, noting that “If Kings and Rulers needed prayers, then as for our children, who don’t know what they are about in life, we must pray for them.

He asked for prayers for God to preserve all school children to ensure their successful completion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

