Renowned Ghanaian Artiste Samini Boosts Black Stars’ Morale in Abidjan

Abidjan (Cote D’ivore), 22 Jan, GNA – In a remarkable display of solidarity, celebrated Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Samini, has embarked on a journey to Abidjan to fervently back the Ghanaian Black Stars ahead of their upcoming match.

In an interview with the media, he expressed his confidence in the team’s prowess and boldly predicted victory against Mozambique, envisioning a 2-goal triumph.

Upon his arrival at the Midez H&R Hotel in Abidjan, the artiste was greeted with an outpouring of joy and jubilation from ardent fans and supporters.

Known for his passionate commitment to music and national pride, Samini seized the moment to issue a heartfelt appeal to fellow Ghanaians, urging unity and rallying behind the Black Stars.

He emphasized the crucial role of collective support in propelling the team to success.

As anticipation builds for the impending match, Samini’s presence in Abidjan serves as a beacon of encouragement for the Black Stars and the entire nation, fostering a sense of unity and optimism among fans.

