Ghanaian family in Ivory Coast rallies support behind Black Stars

Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – A Ghanaian families living in Abidjan, Ivory Coast has urged the Black Stars to go all out against Mozambique as they remain solidly behind the team to make them proud.

Madam Cynthia Bentil who hails from Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana and living in Ivory Coast all her life said, they had not been happy in the country since the Black Stars lost their first Group B game against Cape Verde on Sunday and drew against Egypt on Thursday.

“You can imagine living in Abidjan as a Ghanaian and losing a game after making all the noise among Ivorians. It is very devastating,” the mother of four said.

That notwithstanding, she said, “we are certain they would play better against Mozambique and win for us to be happy.”

She said they were ready to go all out to support the team to win and subsequently qualify to the next stage.

“I am a Ghanaian and love the Black Stars. I was not happy with the way they played but they can do better,” she said.

The boys, she said, must be serious as they have the happiness of many Ghanaians in their hands and should not let them down again.

She predicted a 2-0 victory for the Black Stars adding that, it would be a huge boost to the many Ghanaians in Ivory Coast and the hundreds who came from Ghana to support.

“I am a patriotic Ghanaian and would never give up on the team even when they are losing. But they must be up to the task,” she stressed.

Just like in the past when Ghana was noted to be a strong force in African football, she said, they should bring back that spirit so supporters would be happy to be behind the team.

Together with her children, Madam Bentil called on all Ghanaians to continue supporting the team as they have what it takes to make everyone happy.

Ghana would be on a redemption course when they face Mozambique in their last Group B encounter at the 2023 AFCON ongoing in Abidjan after losing 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opening encounter and drawing 2-2 with Egypt.

Kind courtesy MTN, some over 150 Ghanaians are here in Abidjan and would troop to the stadium to support the team on Thursday.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

