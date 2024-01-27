NPP Primaries: Voting going on peacefully at Anyaa Sowutuom

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Voting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency is progressing peacefully.

Voting started at exactly 0700 hours at the Maranatha University College in Sowutuom.

A total of 1,485 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

At about 1002 hours, 550 delegates had voted.

The voting centre has been divided into two sections to speed up the process.

Delegates are, however, in two long queues waiting for their turn to cast their votes, amidst tight security.

Ms Nana Esi Dadzie, District Electoral Officer at Anyaa Sowutuom, said the voting process had so far been peaceful, without any challenges.

Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, one of the aspirants, who had already cast his vote, also said the exercise was going smoothly.

“So far so very good. I think things are going the way we expect. We have not had any issues yet. Voting is going on peacefully and smoothly,” he said.

Mr Jojo Nyarko, a delegate, after voting, described the process as being “cool”.

He added that: “It is the same NPP. There should be no fights. Whoever wins, we should all celebrate together.”

GNA

